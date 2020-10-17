Voters may face delays during early voting and Election Day due to COVID-19 precautions

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – COVID-19 precautions may cause delays for voters during early voting and Election Day.

“The COVID issues complicated that scenario even more, because there will be lines, and perhaps they’re going to be longer lines just because of the health concerns that we have,” Doug Sanderson, secretary of the Oklahoma County Election Board, said.

From fewer voting booths to taking time to disinfect, fewer people will be allowed in a polling place at a time.

“We periodically will be cleaning different areas on Election Day. People need to social distance, so we can’t even have as many people, you know, the voting booths are going to be spread out,” Sanderson said.

There are only two early voting location in Oklahoma County – at the county Election Board and at Edmond Church of the Christ.

On Oct. 29 and 30, they will be open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. On Oct. 31, they will be open from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The Election Board says lines are expected on both early voting days and on Election Day.

“If you have to COVID-distance people, you cannot have people shoulder-to-shoulder like we would normally,” Sanderson said.

Sanderson says the safest way to vote is by mail.

“The only way to avoid a line is the vote by mail,” he said.

Voters have until Oct. 27 to request an absentee ballot. To request one, click here. To find out more about early voting, click here.

