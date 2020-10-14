Watch: Conversation with the Candidates in the race for Oklahoma County Sheriff

The live event will start soon.

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) — The two candidates for Oklahoma Country Sheriff face each other for a live Conversation with the Candidates.

The two candidates on the ballot are Republican Tommie Johnson III and Democrat Wayland Cubit.

Voters will decide on Nov 3, who will be the next sheriff and it’ll make history because no matter who wins he will be the first Black sheriff in Oklahoma County.

Ali Meyer and Kent Ogle will moderate this live discussion.

Johnson, who defeated current sheriff P.D. Taylor in a runoff primary race in August, began his Law Enforcement career with the University of Oklahoma Police Department. In 2015 he joined the Norman Police Department, where he is currently a Master Police Officer.

Johnson testified before a Capitol committee in support of safety legislation and participated in a safety video for the State Department of Education. He volunteers as the Republican Party Chairman for his Precinct, a youth sports coach and mentor for at risk youth in local Elementary schools.

Cubit won the Democratic nomination in June in his primary race against Virgil L. Green Sr. He is a 21-year veteran of the Oklahoma City Police Department and has 24 years of combined law enforcement experience.

Cubit established OKCPD’s Family Awareness and Community Teamwork Unit (F.A.C.T.), a youth outreach program that focuses on mentorship, building character and empowering at-risk youth, according to a news release issued by his campaign in January.

Johnson and Cubit vie for the position of sheriff following a tumultuous year for the Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office, which saw a heated feud between Taylor and County Commissioner Kevin Calvey over staffing and operation of the Oklahoma County Detention Center.

Taylor demanded that the Jail Trust take over the jail from the Sheriff’s Office, less than six months after the trust was formed.

Sheriff’s Office officials announced on June 29 that the Sheriff’s Office moved out of the Oklahoma County Detention Center and that services are now available at the Krowse Building, located at 2101 N.E. 36th St.

The Sheriff’s Office officially handed over responsibility for the jail to the Oklahoma County Jail Trust on July 1.