What you need to know before heading to the polls

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Going to the polls to vote in the state’s primary elections on Tuesday will look different due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

With changes in place, the State Election Board is offering these tips and reminders for Oklahoma voters before they head to the polls.

Election Day voting

Polls are open statewide from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Election Day. Lines at the polls are typically longest before work, during the lunch hour, and after work.

Safety Protocols

The State Election Board worked with OU Health Sciences Center to develop safety protocols for all of Oklahoma’s 2,000 polling places and 77 county election boards. Poll workers at every location have been supplied with personal protective equipment (PPE) including hand sanitizer, gloves, masks, and disinfectant.

Voters are asked to be patient and follow signage and procedures. While it is not required, the State Election Board strongly recommends that voters wear a mask to protect themselves and those around them.

Be prepared

Study the candidates and issues before going to the polls. View your sample ballot using the State Election Board’s OK Voter Portal at www.elections.ok.gov. You can also use the portal to find your polling place and track the status of your absentee ballot. Due to the COVID-19 emergency, some polling places may have changed. Voters are strongly encouraged to verify their voting location before heading to the polls.

Closed primary

Oklahoma has closed primaries; however, recognized parties may open their primaries to Independent voters. For the 2020 and 2021 election years, the Democratic Party has elected to open its primaries to Independents. The Republican and Libertarian parties have chosen to keep their primaries closed.

If you are an Independent voter and would like to vote a Democratic ballot, be sure to let the poll worker know when you check in.

Proof of identity

Oklahoma law requires every voter who votes in person to show proof of identity before receiving a ballot.

There are three ways for voters to prove their identity under the law (only one proof of identity is required):

Show a valid photo ID issued by the federal, state, or tribal government; or Show the free voter identification card issued to every voter by their County Election Board; or Sign an affidavit and vote a provisional ballot. (If the information on the affidavit matches official voter registration records, the ballot will be counted after Election Day.)

Latest stories: