“You shouldn’t be afraid to go out and vote.” Covid-19 causing concerns for some, election officials prepared to keep voters safe

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) — Early voting in Oklahoma during the time of the pandemic has been difficult for many.

The Oklahoma County Election Board says its team has been planning for this election for months, but the process has been difficult.

“You just try and adapt and do the best you can,” said Doug Sanderson, the Oklahoma County Election Board Secretary.”

Huge lines and crowds wrapping around the election board have some worried about Covid-19 spreading.

Long line to early vote. Pic Courtesy Phoenix Antonini

Oklahomans waiting in line at the polls on the first day of early voting, October 29.

“It’s obviously a concern,” said Jaclyn Isabella, an early voter.

“Worried about Covid because it keeps going up,” said Leon Franklin, also early voting Friday.

Sanderson says the election board has done everything in its power to keep voters safe.

“It’s something we’ve never seen before. It’s very difficult if things are just fine. It’s even more difficult if you have additional things,” said Sanderson.

Social distancing was somewhat possible at the Oklahoma County election board with lines outside and most voters were wearing masks.

“People seem to be being really responsible. They’re spacing properly, they’re masked up. I’m really impressed with how Oklahomans are handling the lines and the election process,” said Angelyn Lindsey, who was voting early Friday.

Dr. Douglas Drevets, OU Health’s Chief Infectious Disease Doctor says voting in the time of Covid-19 doesn’t have to be dangerous for your health.

“You shouldn’t be afraid to go out and vote just because of the Pandemic. The message is really not any different than what we’ve been hearing for the last 6 to 8 months. Wear a mask and stay socially distanced,” said Dr. Drevets.

Most voters say they agree. Many telling News Four nothing, not even Covid-19, would stop them from casting their ballot.

“A lot of people died for us to vote, so I’m gonna go and vote regardless,” said Franklin.

KFOR News 4 is Your Local Election Headquarters, we will provide live team coverage on election night. You can find all the results on KFOR.com too.